Ad
euobserver
Wiadomosci reported that Poland had "laid bare" the EU's democratic deficit

Polish TV airs alternative report on EU summit

EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The flagship news programme on Polish public TV described the Tusk row on Thursday (9 March) as a triumph that laid bare German EU bullying, in a sign of Poland's new political environment.

EU states on Thursday (9 March) snubbed the Polish delegation by re-electing Donald Tusk as Council chief despite fierce opposition by Polish prime minister Beata Szydlo, whose Law and Justice (PiS) party abhors him.

Most media, including...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Gdansk: Poland's city of solidarity with refugees
Poland faces 'nuclear option' of EU sanctions
EU re-elects Tusk, Poland isolated
Poland snubbed twice in EU summit fiasco
Wiadomosci reported that Poland had "laid bare" the EU's democratic deficit

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections