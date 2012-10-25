Catalan MEPs ask for EU help against Spanish army

Four Catalan MEPs have asked the European Commission to tell Spain it cannot use military force to stop Catalonia from splitting away.

The deputies - centre-left MEP Maria Badia, Greens Ana Miranda and Raul Romeva i Rueda and Liberal Ramon Tremosa - wrote to EU justice commissioner Vivianne Reding on 22 October.

The letter says: "We are writing to you to convey our deep concern over a series of ...