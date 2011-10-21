Ad
Some member states are against buying food on the markets to give to the poor (Photo: Flickr.com)

EU to cut food aid for the poor

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Six member states on Thursday (20 October) blocked the renewal of a €500 million EU food aid scheme, cutting it by three quarters from 1 January.

Britain, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden "showed pure selfishness, in a European Union where we need solidarity," said EU agriculture commissioner Dacian Ciolos at a press conference after the meeting.

"If we show solidarity with the banks, we need to show solidarity with the poorest," Polish farm ministe...

