Troika: Greece should get next loan, remains in deep trouble

Greece should get the next €8 billion tranche of aid promised to it but its economy remains in deep trouble, its international lenders have said.

In a keenly awaited report, obtained by the Associated Press, the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund noted that while the money should be paid to Greece as soon as possible, with the country at risk of soon not being able to pay its bills, its "debt dynamics remain extremely worrying."

Crucially th...