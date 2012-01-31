Czechs abandon EU fiscal pact, for now

The new EU treaty on fiscal discipline will be signed by 25 instead of 26 member states after the Czech Republic on Monday (30 January) joined the UK in staying out of the pact.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas told journalists at a summit in Brussels that his country might join in future.

"I could not express my approval of this treaty but I consider it was extremely important that a consensus was reached on article 15 that it will be possible to...