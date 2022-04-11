Russia warns against Finland and Sweden Nato bid

The Finnish government on Wednesday (13 April) will present a plan on the country's security to the parliament in Helsinki, reigniting a debate on the country's potential Nato membership after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
But Moscow has opposed any potential enlargement of the alliance, warning that "its further expansion will not bring stability to the European continent".
Discussions over Finland joining Nato will likely ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
