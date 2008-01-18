Serbians head to polls for decisive elections

On Sunday (20 January), Serbian citizens will go to the polls to choose their new president in an election likely to strongly influence the country's EU path.

Among the nine candidates competing for the post, two stand out as the most likely to be Serbia's next president – the current president, the pro-Western centrist Boris Tadic of the Democratic Party, and the nationalist eurosceptic Tomislav Nikolic.

Mr Nikolic is the acting head of the Serbian Radical Party (SRS), whose offi...