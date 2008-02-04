French MPs set for EU treaty vote

French parliamentarians will this afternoon (4 February) gather for a special session in the Versailles palace where they are expected to take a significant step towards ratifying the EU treaty.

French daily Le Monde reports that 577 deputies and 330 senators will gather at 4pm in the famous palace to adopt a law modifying the French constitution in favour of the EU's Lisbon Treaty.

The constitutional amendment is expected to be passed without problem - a constitutional amendment ...