Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders Nicos Anastasiades (l) and Mustafa Akinci (r) with UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon (c) in Geneva before their talks in Mont Pelerin. (Photo: UN Geneva)

'Crucial day' for Cyprus peace talks

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders hold on Friday (11 November) what could be a make or break meeting for a peace settlement on the island.

Friday is the last day of a five-day session of intensive talks between president of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, and Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akinci, in Mont Pelerin, Switzerland.

It "is considered one of the most critical meetings given everything that has taken place before," Anastasiades told journalists on Thursday.

Anastasiade...

