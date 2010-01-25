Ad
Mr Moratinos is sharing the spotlight with EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Spain champions Turkish membership in EU 'family'

by Andrew Rettman,

The Spanish EU presidency has strongly advocated Turkey's entry into the union, but most Europeans would say No if asked in a referendum.

"Turkey is part of the European family of nations. It's better to have it inside the EU than to leave it standing before the door," Spanish foreign minister Miguel Angel Moratinos said in an interview with German paper Die Welt on Sunday (23 January).

The minister, a former EU special envoy to the Middle East, endorsed Turkish accession on strat...

Mr Moratinos is sharing the spotlight with EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

