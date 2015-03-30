Ad
At the end of a dirt road, a lone security guard keeps out unnanounced visitors (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Polish airport used by CIA obtains millions in EU funds

by Nikolaj Nielsen, SZYMANY, Poland,

A small airport in north-eastern Poland used by the CIA to fly in kidnapped detainees for torture at a nearby intelligence training camp has received over €30 million in EU funds.

The EU money is part of a larger €48.5 million sum to turn the former military airstrip into an international commercial airport known as Szymany.

The Brussels-executive has no oversight because the amounts taken from the European regional development fund are too small for it to have a direct stake.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

