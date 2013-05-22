Iceland leader snubs EU membership

Iceland’s bid to join the EU has come to an end, Iceland’s centre-right independence party leader Bjarni Benediktsson has said.
The eurosceptic politician made the statement in an interview with Icelandic news outlet mbl.is on Tuesday (21 May). \n \nThe 43-year old Benediktsson is in discussion to shape a new government with the centrist progressive party, following elections on 27 April. The progressives also oppose joining the EU.
Benediktsson’s party won 26.5 percent of the vo...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
