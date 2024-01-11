Can new French PM 'Baby Macron' help beat Le Pen?

Earlier this week, French prime minister Élisabeth Borne presented her resignation letter, after having been informed by president Emmanuel Macron he wanted her gone in order to renew his cabinet.

The 34-year-old minister of education, Gabriel Attal, was appointed shortly after to succeed her, and the transition of power took place that same afternoon.

Macron's decision to reshuffle the cabinet didn't come as a surprise. During the first two years of his second term, he and prime ...