COP28 focuses on EU failure to cut livestock emissions

For the first time this year, UN climate talks (COP28) have put food systems on the menu, with a whole day dedicated to food and agriculture, a milestone multilateral pledge, and dozens of related events.
Food is responsible for one-third of global greenhouse-gas emissions, mostly through agricultural production and land use. Much CO2 is released at various stages of food production, from forests cleared for fields ...
Lyse Mauvais is a freelance journalist covering environmental affairs, climate and aid in Syria, Iraq and Jordan.
