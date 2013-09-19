German elections: Little change for EU

An Italian cartoon published in Espresso magazine earlier this summer depicts a little girl on a beach telling her father that she needs to pee. The father replies: "Hold it until the German elections."

The joke refers to how EU institutions and other member states have put almost everything on hold while waiting for the result of the 22 September general elections in Germany.

Be it progress on the banking union, a third bailout for Greece or an exit strategy for Ireland when it l...