Ad
euobserver
Germany's roadmap will depend on the political will of other member states (Photo: European Commission)

Berlin lays down tight negotiation timetable for constitution

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Germany has laid out a detailed timetable for negotiations on the EU constitution with chancellor Angela Merkel to be personally involved in the run-up to a crucial summit in June.

A letter sent to the European Parliament president on 2 January, obtained by EUobserver, shows that Berlin has asked that governments appoint an advisor "who enjoys their confidence" on both the EU constitution negotiations and the declaration for the 50th anniversary of the bloc - two issues Berlin sees as c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Germany's roadmap will depend on the political will of other member states (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections