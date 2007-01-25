Berlin lays down tight negotiation timetable for constitution

Germany has laid out a detailed timetable for negotiations on the EU constitution with chancellor Angela Merkel to be personally involved in the run-up to a crucial summit in June.

A letter sent to the European Parliament president on 2 January, obtained by EUobserver, shows that Berlin has asked that governments appoint an advisor "who enjoys their confidence" on both the EU constitution negotiations and the declaration for the 50th anniversary of the bloc - two issues Berlin sees as c...