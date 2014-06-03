Ad
Golden Dawn fliers - the party came third in last week's European elections in Greece (Photo: wikimedia commons)

The story behind Golden Dawn's success

by Eva Cosse, Athens,

Political analysts, the media and political parties have been trying to account for the shocking rise of the far-right Golden Dawn party, which last week became Greece's third most important political party after winning almost 10 percent in the EU vote.

The key question is who or what is responsible for the anti-immigrant party's growing support.

After all, members of the party are being prosecuted on the charge of creating and participating in a criminal organisation linked to a...

