Spain's traditional two-party system in disarray after EU vote

Spain will send the most diverse delegation ever to the European Parliament with its 54 MEPs coming from 10 different political parties.

The country's traditional two-party system took a large knock in Sunday's vote. The governing centre-right Partido Popular lost eight seats compared to 2009 while the opposition Socialists (PSOE) lost nine and received only half the votes it got five years ago.

PSOE leader Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba said Monday he was stepping down due the result – ...