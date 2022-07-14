Ad
Map of proposed developments in the Hungarian capital, Budapest (see key) (Photo: Budapest Főváros Városépítési Tervező Kft./ City Hall’s urban planning Ltd)

Why is Orban 'nationalising' three Budapest public squares?

by Tamas Ibolya, Budapest,

The Hungarian parliament is about to adopt a new law that will transfer the ownership of three central public squares in Budapest from the municipality — to the state.

In return, the state is handing over asset-management rights to the respective city district — which happens to be run by the governing Fidesz party.

(In Budapest's two-tier muni...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Tamas Ibolya is a former diplomat and Hungarian public policy expert, formerly employed at Budapest City Hall, and now head of public policy for the parliamentary group of the Dialogue (Párbeszéd) party.

