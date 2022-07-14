Why is Orban 'nationalising' three Budapest public squares?

The Hungarian parliament is about to adopt a new law that will transfer the ownership of three central public squares in Budapest from the municipality — to the state.
In return, the state is handing over asset-management rights to the respective city district — which happens to be run by the governing Fidesz party.
(In Budapest's two-tier muni...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Tamas Ibolya is a former diplomat and Hungarian public policy expert, formerly employed at Budapest City Hall, and now head of public policy for the parliamentary group of the Dialogue (Párbeszéd) party.
Tamas Ibolya is a former diplomat and Hungarian public policy expert, formerly employed at Budapest City Hall, and now head of public policy for the parliamentary group of the Dialogue (Párbeszéd) party.