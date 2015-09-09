Ad
Juncker will report on his achievement and set out his vision. (Photo: European Parliament)

Juncker gives first State of the Union speech

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Jean-Claude Juncker is one of the most seasoned EU players, but this Wednesday (9 September) is a first for him.

Almost a year after taking the position of president of the EU Commission, he is to give his first State of the European Union address to the European Parliament.

The formal address was introduced by Juncker's predecessor, Jose Manuel Barroso, in 2010. Modelled on the US president's annual State of the Union address to the Congress, the speech was designed to enhance t...

