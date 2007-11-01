Ad
The next year is "a crucial one in consolidating the transition process in the Western Balkans", says Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels issues reform warning to Balkan states

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The countries of the Western Balkans can expect to join the EU only in "the medium to long term", as reforms have taken a backseat, Brussels says in a key report seen by EUobserver.

"The overall reform progress has slowed down in a number of countries", the annual general assessment of EU hopefuls to be published by the European Commission next Tuesday (6 November) states.

It continues by adding that "state-building as well as better governance remain priority concerns in much o...

