Brussels issues reform warning to Balkan states

The countries of the Western Balkans can expect to join the EU only in "the medium to long term", as reforms have taken a backseat, Brussels says in a key report seen by EUobserver.

"The overall reform progress has slowed down in a number of countries", the annual general assessment of EU hopefuls to be published by the European Commission next Tuesday (6 November) states.

It continues by adding that "state-building as well as better governance remain priority concerns in much o...