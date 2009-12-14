EU officials begin strike action over pay rise

Up to 5,000 EU civil servants are expected to attend a protest over pay in the glass-covered lobby of the EU Council building in Brussels on Monday morning (14 December).
The strike will not affect a meeting of EU farming and fishing ministers to be held in the same building the same day.
But trade unions have warned they may shut down future events if they do not get their way: EU transport ministers are meeting in Brussels on Thursday. Telecoms ministers are due to meet on 22 D...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
