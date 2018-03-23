Ad
The commission says it is "fully in line" with its transparency rules (Photo: TP)

Commission sticks to its line on Barroso case

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Jose Manuel Barroso, the former European Commission president, did not lobby current commissionner Jyrki Katainen, and the commission is "fully in line" with its transparency rules, the institution has reiterated.

"The [commission] vice president [Katainen] made it very clear that such an activity was not carried out by Mr Barroso" when both men met last October, the commission's new secretary general Martin Selmayr said in letter seen by EUobserver.

