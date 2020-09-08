Portugal sees spate of racist street attacks

In the last months, there has been a very concerning rise of racist attacks of the far-right in Portugal.
Since 2019, when the Portuguese far-right party for the first time gained seats in parliament, far-right activists have been emboldened to commit racially-motivated crimes against people of colour in Portugal.
They are also engaging in more aggressive tactics targeting human rights defenders from minority groups. Prominent human rights defenders and their families have recen...
Juliana Santos Wahlgren is senior advocacy officer at the European Network Against Racism (ENAR).
