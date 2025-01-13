Ad
euobserver
Austria will remain a “reliable and strong partner” in the EU, the country’s new chancellor told EU council president Antonio Costa on Monday — his first day in the job (Photo: European Union)

Austria promises to be 'reliable' partner as new chancellor seeks to calm EU nerves

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Austria will remain a “reliable and strong partner” in the EU, the country’s new chancellor told EU council president Antonio Costa on Monday (13 January), amid concerns that his far-right coalition partner could turn Vienn...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

After the far-right victory: what's next for the Austrian government?
Which of these candidates will be next EU Ombudsman — and what's at stake?
Austrian foreign minister to take over as caretaker chancellor on Friday
Austria will remain a “reliable and strong partner” in the EU, the country’s new chancellor told EU council president Antonio Costa on Monday — his first day in the job (Photo: European Union)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections