Le Pen urged supporters to vote against the EU's 'gravediggers' (Photo: frontnational.com)

Le Pen attacks Brussels "gravediggers" in May Day event

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Marine Le Pen launched the National Front's campaign for the European elections with a stinging attack on the European Union on Thursday (May 1), urging voters to punish Brussels "gravediggers".

Speaking at the party's May Day rally in Paris, attended by thousands of activists, Le Pen laid a wreath at the memorial of French mediaeval heroine Joan of Arc, before accusing the EU of being responsible for France's economic and social decline.

"On May 25, put an end to this system that...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

May day protests planned in several European cities
Le Pen urged supporters to vote against the EU's 'gravediggers' (Photo: frontnational.com)

