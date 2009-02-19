MEPs want special monitoring of EU funds for Bulgaria and Romania

Members of the European Parliament's budgetary control committee are likely to ask the EU commission in March to deliver regular updates on the spending of EU funds in Bulgaria and Romania.

"We are left with the impression that we haven't been informed correctly about the pre-accession funds spent in Bulgaria and Romania," Herbert Bosch, head of the parliament's budgetary control committee told EUobserver.

His committee discussed several draft reports on Tuesday, as part of the E...