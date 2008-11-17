Iceland drafts plan for 2011 EU entry

Iceland's prime minister has announced the set-up of a commission to investigate joining the European Union.

An initial plan has already been drafted by the country's foreign ministry that would see a membership application made in early 2009, aiming for entry some time in 2011, according to a report in the Financial Times which appeared at the weekend.

The prime minister, Geir Haarde, also said that his centre-right Independence Party would hold its 2009 conference in January ins...