Some 2% of the population protested the government's handling of the crisis on the weekend (Photo: Johannes Jansson /norden.org)

Iceland drafts plan for 2011 EU entry

by Leigh Phillips,

Iceland's prime minister has announced the set-up of a commission to investigate joining the European Union.

An initial plan has already been drafted by the country's foreign ministry that would see a membership application made in early 2009, aiming for entry some time in 2011, according to a report in the Financial Times which appeared at the weekend.

The prime minister, Geir Haarde, also said that his centre-right Independence Party would hold its 2009 conference in January ins...

