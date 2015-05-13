Rockstar is main winner in Polish elections

The shock results of Poland’s presidential elections has left the governing Civic Platform party scrambling for answers as a new populist right-wing movement looks set to take hold in the country.

Sunday’s first round saw Andrzej Duda, a young candidate from the main opposition centre-right party Law and Justice, receive 34.76 percent of the votes while Paweł Kukiz, a rock star and political rebel with a fondnesss for populistic rhetoric, scooped over 20 percent, becoming the third most...