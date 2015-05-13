Ad
euobserver
Kukiz is shaking up Poland's political scene (Photo: http://kukiz.org/)

Rockstar is main winner in Polish elections

EU Political
by Paulina Pacula, Warsaw,

The shock results of Poland’s presidential elections has left the governing Civic Platform party scrambling for answers as a new populist right-wing movement looks set to take hold in the country.

Sunday’s first round saw Andrzej Duda, a young candidate from the main opposition centre-right party Law and Justice, receive 34.76 percent of the votes while Paweł Kukiz, a rock star and political rebel with a fondnesss for populistic rhetoric, scooped over 20 percent, becoming the third most...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Putin’s 'Night Wolves' stir controversy in Poland
Kukiz is shaking up Poland's political scene (Photo: http://kukiz.org/)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections