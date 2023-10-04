Granada twin summits: Enlargement, migration on menu

Leaders from some 50 European countries will attend the third European Political Community (EPC) summit in the southern Spanish city of Granada on Thursday (5 October).
The informal political forum, French president Emmanuel Macron's pet project, follows two previous meetings in the Czech Republic last October and then in Moldova in June, deemed by officials as a success.
Discussions are expected to focus on energy, infrastructure, connectivity, cybersecurity, migration as well as...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
