Prime minister Viktor Orbán and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at a previous meeting in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

EU Commission to keep Hungary's EU funds in limbo

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission will continue to propose to suspend some of the EU funds to Hungary as officials think prime minister Viktor Orbán's government has failed to implement all the previously agreed rule of law and anti-corruption measures, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The commission is expected to make the formal decision next Wednesday (30 November), and is poised to conclude that Hungary did not make enough progress on the 17 measures it had agreed with the commiss...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

