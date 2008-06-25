Ad
euobserver
Europe Day celebrations in Kiev - Ukraine is hoping to be a full EU member one day (Photo: EUUBC)

MEPs move to make EU enlargement harder

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

MEPs in the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee on Tuesday (24 June) approved an enlargement report stressing that the EU's own capacity to absorb new states should be taken into account when considering membership applications in the future.

But the report, which is still to be voted upon in plenary, underlines that the bloc will respect the commitments it has already taken - notably to the western Balkan countries.

The EU's enlargement strategy should "strike a balan...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

MEP report seeks to put brake on further EU enlargement
Europe Day celebrations in Kiev - Ukraine is hoping to be a full EU member one day (Photo: EUUBC)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections