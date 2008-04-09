Ad
euobserver
The EU's final borders - a thorny question for politicians (Photo: European Commission)

MEP report seeks to put brake on further EU enlargement

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Parliament is preparing a report that argues in favour of significantly slowing down the process of further enlargement of the EU, warning that hurried expansion will lead to a fragmented Union.

Prepared for the foreign affairs committee by German centre-right MEP Elmar Brok, the draft report says: "Further enlargement without adequate consolidation could lead to a Union of multiple configurations, with core countries moving towards closer integration and others lying at it...

EU Political
euobserver

