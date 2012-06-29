Ad
euobserver
The summit marked the end of Denmark's turn as EU presidency under prime minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt's leadership (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Analysis

EU summit deal leaves many questions open

EU Political
Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU summit has failed to produce a big step towards a political and economic union, say analysts, with measures adopted to help out Spain and Italy seen as "palliative" and vague plans to establish a central banking supervision

The decisions were enough for markets to rejoice on Friday, with the euro gaining ground and Italian and Spanish borrowing costs going down. But as with all previous EU summits, markets are set to fret once they have a closer look at the deal.

In their ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyAnalysis

Related articles

Merkel under pressure over summit deal
Italy and Spain get 'breakthrough' deal on bailout funds
The summit marked the end of Denmark's turn as EU presidency under prime minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt's leadership (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections