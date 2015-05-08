Cameron leads divided Britain - but to where?

No horse-trading, compromise, or coalition will be needed this time. When a bleary-eyed David Cameron gets behind his desk in 10 Downing Street, his Conservatives will begin to govern the UK alone for the first time in nearly 20 years.
The election result which emerged in the early hours of Friday morning (8 May) confounded all forecasts and made fools of the opinion poll industry.
Voters on Thursday saw 11 separate polls all putting the Conservatives and Labour in a dead heat.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
