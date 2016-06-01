Ad
Verheugen: "Only the present commission is entitled and capable to give you the evidence, which you want" (Photo: European Commission)

Ex-commissioner refuses to testify at dieselgate probe

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Former EU commissioner Guenther Verheugen told the European Parliament he does not see the added value he could provide by testifying in the inquiry committee into the dieselgate scandal, even though he was in charge of EU industry affairs from 2004 to 2010.

“My conclusion is that only the present commission is entitled and capable to give you the evidence, which you want,” he wrote in a letter, seen by EUobserver, addressed to committee chairwoman Kathleen Van Brempt.

The inquiry...

