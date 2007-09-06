Thorny Kosovo issue to be discussed by EU foreign ministers

The future status of Kosovo is going to be high on the agenda of EU foreign ministers meeting in Portugal on Friday and Saturday (7-8 September), as they try to overcome internal divisions and move closer towards a common EU position on the sensitive issue.

The EU's strong internal differences on the breakaway Serbian province have already prompted Wolfgang Ischinger, the EU's Kosovo envoy, to warn that there will be "chaos" if the bloc does not manage to speak with one voice.

