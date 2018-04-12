Revolving doors at the EU commission's finance unit

The European Commission's unit for banking and financial regulation has a "revolving door problem", with a high proportion of top officials joining companies they were overseeing, according to an NGO report.

"Out of the five former directors between 2008-2017 who have now quit the Commission, four went to work for companies they once oversaw or lobby firms that represent them," Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO), a transparency organisation, noted in Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Login here