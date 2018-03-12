EU parliament united against Selmayr promotion

With a unanimous vote, the European Parliament decided on Monday (12 March) to launch a probe into a reported power grab within the European Commission amid broader questions over the institution's integrity.
The task into how the German 47-year old Martin Selmayr, EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker's chief of staff, became the institution's top administrator last month, has fallen into the lap of the parliament's powerf...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
