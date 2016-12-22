Ad
euobserver
Fico and his government present the Slovak EU presidency as a great triumph (Photo: eu2016sk/Flickr)

EU presidency strengthened Slovakia's government

by Lucia Virostkova, Bratislava,

Slovakia's first ever EU presidency drew praise from Brussels officials and succeeded in strengthening the government's political position at home, but probably failed to spark higher public interest in European affairs.

Prime minister Robert Fico's government will pass its six-month chairmanship of the EU Council to Malta in January after a turbulent period that included the fallout from the Brexit vote, disputes on trade agreements with Canada and US, and the surprise American preside...

euobserver

