Barroso considered resigning as commission chief

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has admitted he considered resigning from the top Brussels job amid infighting among EU member states over institutional reform in the bloc.
Mr Barroso told Germany's Vanity Fair he had thought about throwing in the towel but then decided against it as it would have been too "theatrical."
Asked by the weekly magazine whether the protracted fighting during recent months over the new EU treaty - particularly between Germany and Poland - ...
