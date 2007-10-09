Ad
euobserver
Mr Barroso - worried that there will be too many chiefs in the EU (Photo: EUobserver)

Barroso worried commission could take a hit in new EU treaty

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso is worried that his institution will be sidelined under the new EU treaty which potentially introduces a new power hierarchy into the European Union.

In a frank interview with Belgian newspaper de Standaard, Mr Barroso admits that he is eyeing the new treaty with some concern as it risks seeing member states circumvent both the commission and European Parliament and take decisions among themselves.

"If the new treaty is ratified, which...

euobserver

