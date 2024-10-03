Ad
euobserver
Brussels hosts hundreds of conferences every year, offering the roughly 25,000 lobbyists who orbit the EU institutions top-tier access to the officials who write laws for 450 million Europeans (Photo: Jakob Dalbjörn )

Feature

How Brussels conferences exploit loophole in EU lobbying rules

EU Political
by Linda A. Thompson, Brussels,

Brussels conferences offer lobbyists informal access to EU officials with zero transparency — benefiting industry groups while civil society lacks comparable resources.

Under the

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalFeature

Author Bio

Linda A. Thompson is a Brussels-freelance journalist specialising in EU policy, tech regulation, and legal activism. She has also covered the impact of EU regulatory decisions on law firms.

Related articles

EU ombudsman sounds alarm on tobacco lobby influence
EU lobby register still riddled with errors
EU lobby register not properly enforced, warns watchdog
Brussels hosts hundreds of conferences every year, offering the roughly 25,000 lobbyists who orbit the EU institutions top-tier access to the officials who write laws for 450 million Europeans (Photo: Jakob Dalbjörn )

Tags

EU PoliticalFeature

Author Bio

Linda A. Thompson is a Brussels-freelance journalist specialising in EU policy, tech regulation, and legal activism. She has also covered the impact of EU regulatory decisions on law firms.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections