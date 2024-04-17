EU lobby register not properly enforced, warns watchdog

The EU's lobby register has come under renewed criticism following findings that only six lobbyists have been removed due to internal probes over a three-year span.
"Only six lobbyists were removed following investigations and only one of these were prohibited from re-registration," said Jorg Kristijan Petrovič on Tuesday (16 April) and author of a transparenc...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.