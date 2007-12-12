Danish MPs vote against EU treaty referendum

The Danish parliament has voted against having a referendum on the new EU treaty, making it likely that Ireland will be the only EU member state to put the document to a public poll.

The parliament's vote on Tuesday (11 December) came shortly after prime minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen said his centre-right government would not support a referendum.

"The government proposes a ratification of the Lisbon Treaty by a decision in the Folketing [parliament] and not by a referendum," sai...