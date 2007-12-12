Ad
euobserver
"There is no transfer of sovereignty, and therefore there is no reason to hold a referendum," said Rasmussen (Photo: © Council of the European Union, 2000-2005)

Danish MPs vote against EU treaty referendum

EU Political
by Andreas Marckmann Andreassen, COPENHAGEN,

The Danish parliament has voted against having a referendum on the new EU treaty, making it likely that Ireland will be the only EU member state to put the document to a public poll.

The parliament's vote on Tuesday (11 December) came shortly after prime minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen said his centre-right government would not support a referendum.

"The government proposes a ratification of the Lisbon Treaty by a decision in the Folketing [parliament] and not by a referendum," sai...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
"There is no transfer of sovereignty, and therefore there is no reason to hold a referendum," said Rasmussen (Photo: © Council of the European Union, 2000-2005)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections