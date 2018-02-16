Baltic states demand bigger EU budget

Baltic state leaders want to expand the EU budget after Britain leaves the European Union – and possibly create "new own resources".

The prime ministers of Estonia and Latvia, and the president of Lithuania, say the EU budget, also known as the multi-annual financial framework, should be above 1 percent of the EU-27's (without the UK) gross national income (GNI).

"We are prepared to discuss ways to maintain the level of the current multi-annual financial framework, even after Brex...