Baltic states demand bigger EU budget

Baltic state leaders want to expand the EU budget after Britain leaves the European Union – and possibly create "new own resources".
The prime ministers of Estonia and Latvia, and the president of Lithuania, say the EU budget, also known as the multi-annual financial framework, should be above 1 percent of the EU-27's (without the UK) gross national income (GNI).
"We are prepared to discuss ways to maintain the level of the current multi-annual financial framework, even after Brex...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
