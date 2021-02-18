Visegrád 'trouble-makers' celebrate 30 years together

Sometimes nicknamed the trouble-makers in the EU, the prime ministers of the Visegrád Four Group met in Krakow on Wednesday (17 February) to mark the 30th anniversary of their cooperation.

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki welcomed in the Wawel Castle his Hungarian, Czech, and Slovak counterparts Viktor Orban, Andrej Babis, and Igor Matovic, plus the European Council president Charles Michel.

In the last 30 years, the four ex-communist states have had quite a turnaround: t...