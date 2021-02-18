Can Eastern European countries lead way for female politicians?

From Estonia to Moldova and from Slovakia to Georgia, the wider region of eastern Europe is increasing its number of female heads of state and prime ministers, seeing more women occupying the highest echelons of national politics.
After Kaja Kallas was sworn in as the country's first female prime minister earlier this year, Estonia became the first republic in the world where both the head of state and of government are women, and with almost half of new cabinet portfolios held by women...
Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.