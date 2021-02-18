Ad
When Kaja Kallas (left) was sworn in as the country's first female prime minister, Estonia became the first republic in the world where both the head of state (Kersti Kaljulaid, right) and of government are women (Photo: Twitter)

Can Eastern European countries lead way for female politicians?

by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,
From Estonia to Moldova and from Slovakia to Georgia, the wider region of eastern Europe is increasing its number of female heads of state and prime ministers, seeing more women occupying the highest echelons of national politics.

After Kaja Kallas was sworn in as the country's first female prime minister earlier this year, Estonia became the first republic in the world where both the head of state and of government are women, and with almost half of new cabinet portfolios held by women...

