Italy is quietly overturning Salvini's anti-migrant laws

Flying below the radar, given the recent upheaval within the Italian government, is the small but significant steps taken to improve Italy's migration policies.
Late last year, the Italian Senate finally amended the so-called Immigration and Security Decree – signed by the far-right former interior minister Matteo Salvini in 2018 – that eroded protections for asylum seekers and unleashed serio...
Serena Chiodo works for the Italian human rights NGO Forum per Cambiare l'Ordine delle Cose [Forum to Change the Order of Things].
