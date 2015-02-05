Ad
euobserver
Schaeuble has poured cold water on Syriza's demands (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Germany to Greece: We agree to disagree

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A tense meeting in Berlin between the Greek and German finance ministers ended on Thursday (5 February) with no prospects of a swift deal on Greece's debt repayments or an extension of the current bailout program.

"Greece belongs to the euro, but we don't really agree on what needs to be done next. We agree to disagree", German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said at a joint press conference with his new Greek counterpart, Yanis Varoufakis.

He said he fully respects the result...

EU Political

